Facts concerning detention of Azerbaijani women in Iraq being investigated - Foreign Ministry

The facts concerning detention of Azerbaijani women in Iraq are being investigated, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend N

Earlier, a member of the Iraqi parliament Vian Dakhil wrote on her Twitter page that 512 Russian and 200 Azerbaijani women as ISIS members were captured and incarcerated by Iraqi forces.

Hajiyev said that such statements are not new.

"Facts are being investigated and studied. The Azerbaijani side is in constant contact with the relevant Iraqi authorities through the embassy in Iraq on this issue,” he concluded.

