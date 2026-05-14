Fall of Andriy Yermak from Ukraine’s top power broker to corruption defendant

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Andriy Yermak, once considered one of Ukraine’s most powerful political figures and a key aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been placed in custody following a major corruption investigation.

On May 14, after a three-day hearing, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Yermak to be held for two months and set bail at Hr 140 million ($3.1 million). He is currently expected to remain in detention after stating he does not have the funds for bail. Yermak denied all accusations and said he would appeal the decision, insisting he had “nothing to hide,” News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Investigators allege that more than Hr 460 million ($8.9 million) was laundered between 2021 and 2025 through the construction of an elite cottage complex in Kozyn, a wealthy area south of Kyiv. Prosecutors claim the funds originated from a large-scale corruption scheme linked to the state nuclear energy company Energoatom, where contractors allegedly paid 10–15% kickbacks to maintain contracts and avoid restrictions.

According to the prosecution, one of the houses financed through the scheme was intended for Yermak. He was charged on May 11 with money laundering connected to the construction. If convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison. Six other individuals have also been charged in the case.

Prosecutors presented evidence including alleged coded references to Yermak in communications and documents. They said he appeared under codenames such as “R2,” “A.B.,” and “LL,” and referenced an Excel file listing meetings tied to the construction project. They also claimed that initials matching “Andriy Borysovych” were linked to him.

Yermak and his lawyer, Ihor Fomin, rejected the accusations, calling them unfounded and based on assumptions. They argued that anti-corruption bodies were under public pressure and denied that the codenames referred to Yermak.

During court hearings, Yermak insisted he had only one name and denied any involvement in the alleged scheme. He also rejected claims tied to messaging or coded references.

The case has drawn attention in Ukraine’s political circles, with analysts saying the investigation was not unexpected given long-standing speculation about corruption at senior levels of power. However, commentators said the scale and details of the allegations have shocked observers.

Yermak’s political decline reportedly began amid tensions surrounding anti-corruption institutions, which later sparked protests and policy reversals. Some reports suggested he had played a role in efforts targeting those institutions, though he has denied this.

At the hearing, Yermak appeared without significant political support, with only limited public backing. Prosecutors argued there was a risk of flight due to his diplomatic passports and influence, while his defense insisted he would remain in Ukraine and continue working.

Additional allegations presented in court included claims that Yermak consulted an astrologer on government appointments, which he denied, calling the accusations false and ridiculing suggestions of involvement in esoteric practices.

The court also heard that documents related to security service appointments were found during a search involving his driver, which prosecutors say indicated involvement in state-level decision-making processes. Yermak rejected all such claims.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has not publicly commented on the case, while a presidential adviser denied any involvement of esoteric practices within the president’s office.

Despite earlier speculation about political influence and a potential comeback strategy, Yermak now faces a legal battle as one of the most high-profile defendants in Ukraine’s recent anti-corruption investigations.

News.Az