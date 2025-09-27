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Vijay
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor outlets operated by TASMAC, particularly those located near educational institutions, places of worship, and transport hubs.12 May 2026-11:45
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Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has entered a period of uncertainty after the latest Assembly election produced a hung verdict, with no party securing the numbers required to form a stable government on its own.07 May 2026-10:00
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Popular actor Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), are on the verge of ousting the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.04 May 2026-23:09
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Trisha Krishnan marked the eve of her 43rd birthday with a visit to the Tirupati Temple, sharing moments from her journey on Instagram. Her spiritual trip came at a politically charged time, as vote counting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began and early trends showed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay taking a strong lead.04 May 2026-11:59
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Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed for divorce in the Chengalpettu Family Court, citing adultery and prolonged mental cruelty. The couple’s marriage was registered in the UK on July 10, 1998, and a ceremonial wedding took place in Chennai on August 25, 1999.27 Feb 2026-16:51
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Saturday morning marked Hardik Pandya’s return to fifty-over cricket as he represented Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Vidarbha in the Round 5 fixtures of Elite Group B in Rajkot, with both teams eyeing a knockout berth.03 Jan 2026-12:59
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Karun Nair smashed his 9th List A century, leading Karnataka to an 8-wicket win over Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 26.26 Dec 2025-17:13
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