Fares for Metro and bus routes raised

Azerbaijan’s Tariff Council (State Price Regulator) has announced that it raised trip fares for Baku Metro and regular bus routes, APA reports.

Tariffs have been approved 30 kopecks per departure for passenger transportation in subway transport, 30 kopecks per regular city bus routes in Baku, as well as in other cities and regions. 2.4 kopecks were approved for 1 kilometer for routine inter-city bus routes, depending on the distance between suburban and interurban bus routes.

