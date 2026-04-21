Snap appoints Doug Hott as CFO, Andersen exits

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Snap Inc. has appointed Doug Hott as its new chief financial officer, replacing longtime executive Derek Andersen.

The leadership change comes as the social media company adjusts its strategy amid broader restructuring efforts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hott, 53, previously served as Snap’s vice president of finance, strategy, and corporate development. His appointment signals a preference for internal leadership continuity during a period of transition.

Andersen, who has held the CFO role for seven years, is set to step down on May 8.

The announcement comes shortly after Snap cut around 1,000 jobs, representing roughly 16% of its full-time workforce.



The layoffs reflect a wider trend across the tech industry, as companies move toward leaner operations and cost efficiency.

Investors are now looking ahead to Snap’s upcoming quarterly results, scheduled for early May, for further insight into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The CFO transition is expected to play a key role in shaping Snap’s financial planning as it navigates a competitive digital advertising market.

News.Az