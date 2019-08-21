Yandex metrika counter

Farewell ceremony for Azerbaijani military pilot Rashad Atakishiyev begins

Farewell ceremony for Azerbaijani military pilot Rashad Atakishiyev begins

A farewell ceremony for Lieutenant Colonel Rashad Atakishiyev, the pilot of the Azerbaijani Air Force’s MiG-29, which crashed during an overnight training fligh

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed into the Caspian Sea during a training flight. The connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

The Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

