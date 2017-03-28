Faruk Celik: Turkey takes care of refugees as EU ignores their pain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is continuing to look after millions of refugees as Europe shuts its doors to them and instead gives space to terrorists, Turkish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Faruk Celik said Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

Speaking at the Albanian-Turkish Agricultural Business Forum in the Albanian capital Tirana, Celik said Turkey not only provides for its own 80 million citizens, but also to over 3 million refugees and asylum seekers.

"On the one hand, we are supplying agricultural products to 80 million of our citizens, on the other hand, there are 3 million asylum seekers.

“The number of asylum-seekers is the same as Albania's population, and, we also serve more than 30 million tourists,” he said.

The minister said Turkey has always been in favor of sharing its culture and meals with oppressed people.

He said that while Turkey opens its borders, “the so-called civilized European Union countries have closed their doors to asylum seekers, they have closed their doors to people facing helplessness, suffocation, drowning, [and instead] they have opened their doors to terrorists."

Celik added Albanian and Turkish presidents aim to boost foreign trade volume between the two countries to $1 billion.

During the visit, Celik also met his counterpart Edmond Panariti, minister of agriculture, rural development and water management, and the President, Bujar Nishani.

Celik will also attend an opening ceremony of sports infrastructure built by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at the Institute of Hearing Impaired Children.

News.Az

News.Az