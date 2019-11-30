Fatal road accident in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fatal road accident occurred in Yerevan today, News.am reports.

At about 6:40 am, a car hit a 65- to 70-year old pedestrian woman across Yerevan Vernissage.

According to shamshyan.com, the driver, Lori Province resident Garnik Aghababyan, 24, did not flee the scene, called for an ambulance, and doctors who arrived pronounced the pedestrian dead.

It was found that the driver was driving in a sober state.

The pedestrian had been jaywalking.

The police and the investigative department are ascertaining the identity of the deceased.

The car was impounded.

News.Az

News.Az