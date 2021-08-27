FC Qarabag reach UEFA Europa Conference League group stage
- 27 Aug 2021 12:01
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164562
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/fc-qarabag-reach-uefa-europa-conference-league-group-stage Copied
Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag earned a comfortable 3-1 win over Scottish Aberdeen on Thursday to book a spot at the UEFA Europe Conference League group stage.
Qarabag’s goals came from Tural Bayramov, Kady Malinowski and Abdellah Zoubir.
The Aghdam Horses thrashed the Reds 4-1 on aggregate.
News.Az