FC Qarabag reach UEFA Europa Conference League group stage

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag earned a comfortable 3-1 win over Scottish Aberdeen on Thursday to book a spot at the UEFA Europe Conference League group stage.

Qarabag’s goals came from Tural Bayramov, Kady Malinowski and Abdellah Zoubir.

The Aghdam Horses thrashed the Reds 4-1 on aggregate.

