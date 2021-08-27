FC Qarabag reach UEFA Europa Conference League group stage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag earned a comfortable 3-1 win over Scottish Aberdeen on Thursday to book a spot at the UEFA Europe Conference League group stage.

Qarabag’s goals came from Tural Bayramov, Kady Malinowski and Abdellah Zoubir.

The Aghdam Horses thrashed the Reds 4-1 on aggregate.

