Federal judge blocks Trump’s executive order targeting ICC

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. federal judge has blocked the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order that aimed to impose economic and travel sanctions on individuals working with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ruling, issued on Friday by U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen, came in response to an April lawsuit filed by two human rights advocates challenging the order signed on February 6, 2025. Trump’s directive sought to punish those involved in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies such as Israel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In her decision, Torresen ruled that the executive order violated the First Amendment, describing it as “an unconstitutional infringement on free speech.”

“The executive order appears to restrict substantially more speech than necessary to further that end,” she wrote. “It broadly prohibits any speech-based services that benefit the prosecutor, regardless of whether those services relate to an ICC investigation of the United States, Israel, or another U.S. ally.”

The executive order had previously authorized sanctions on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, a British national, who was added to the U.S. Treasury Department’s registry of sanctioned individuals and entities.

Neither the White House nor the ICC has commented on the ruling.

News.Az