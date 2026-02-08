Federico Dimarco shines as Inter cruise to 5–0 victory at Sassuolo

Federico Dimarco shines as Inter cruise to 5–0 victory at Sassuolo

The Sassuolo - Inter match, the first match of the 24th round of the Italian Serie A, has ended.

The game ended with a confident 5-0 victory for the Nerazzurri, News.Az reports.

Inter defender Yann Bisseck opened the scoring in the 11th minute, followed by goals from Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martínez, Manuel Akanji, and Luis Enrique.

Thus, after 24 matches, Inter has 58 points and occupies first place in the Serie A standings. Sassuolo, with 29 points, is in 11th place.

News.Az