Fellow soldier detained amid Karabakh occupant’s death

+ ↺ − 16 px

A soldier has been detained amid the case of the death of constrict soldier Eric Harutyunyan, according to the Armenian Investigative Committee’s press service.

A criminal case has been initiated. The investigation continues, News.am reported.



As reported earlier, On November 4, army serviceman Eric Harutyunyan, 19, died after a gunshot wound in one of the occupied Azerbaijani regions. He died on his way to the hospital.

News.Az

News.Az