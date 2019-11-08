Fellow soldier detained amid Karabakh occupant’s death
- 09 Nov 2019 00:31
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 143193
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/fellow-soldier-detained-amid-karabakh-occupants-death Copied
A soldier has been detained amid the case of the death of constrict soldier Eric Harutyunyan, according to the Armenian Investigative Committee’s press service.
A criminal case has been initiated. The investigation continues, News.am reported.
As reported earlier, On November 4, army serviceman Eric Harutyunyan, 19, died after a gunshot wound in one of the occupied Azerbaijani regions. He died on his way to the hospital.
News.Az