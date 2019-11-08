Yandex metrika counter

Fellow soldier detained amid Karabakh occupant’s death

  • Region
  • Share
Fellow soldier detained amid Karabakh occupant’s death

A soldier has been detained amid the case of the death of constrict soldier Eric Harutyunyan, according to the Armenian Investigative Committee’s press service.

A criminal case has been initiated. The investigation continues, News.am reported.

As reported earlier, On November 4, army serviceman Eric Harutyunyan, 19, died after a gunshot wound in one of the occupied Azerbaijani regions. He died on his way to the hospital.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      