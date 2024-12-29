Fierce clashes erupt in Syria’s Aleppo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fierce clashes erupted on the front lines in Syria's Aleppo province between fighters from the Syrian National Army (SNA) and the US-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is labeled a terrorist organization by Türkiye due to its links with the PKK/YPG.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the fighting, which involves heavy weaponry and drones, is concentrated in the areas of Sad Teshrin (Dam) and Jisr Qarqozak (Bridge) in eastern Aleppo.At the same time, Türkiye has been sending reinforcements to the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Earlier, the SDF launched a counteroffensive against the Türkiye-backed SNA in an attempt to reclaim territories near Syria's northern border. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime earlier this month, clashes have escalated between the US-supported SDF and the SNA, which has recently taken control of the strategic city of Manbij and its surrounding areas.The ongoing fighting is part of Syria's broader political negotiations after over a decade of conflict, economic hardship, and more than fifty years under the Assad family's rule.

News.Az