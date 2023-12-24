FIFA contemplates financial support for football infrastructure in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

“FIFA may provide financial assistance for the development of football infrastructure in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories,” FIFA Director Member Associations Europe Elkhan Mammadov said in his interview with Anadolu Agency, News.Az reports.

He highlighted that this financial support would be part of the FIFA Forward Programme: "Wars inflict serious damage to infrastructure. Following the conclusion of conflicts, we are committed to supporting affected countries. A day will come when peace reigns on the earth. Football has the power to unite people globally, making the world more interconnected.”

Elkhan Mammadov emphasized that, since the initiation of the project in 2016, FIFA has invested $2.8 billion in its 211 member associations worldwide.

“Türkiye is a football-centric country, and FIFA attaches special importance to developing football here. We maintain close ties with the Turkish Football Federation. Football is played in every village and city across the country. To date, a total of $9.8 million has been allocated to Türkiye through the Forward Programme, and this support will continue into the next year,” he added.

News.Az