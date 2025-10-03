FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup official match ball

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA on Thursday unveiled the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, "TRIONDA," marking another milestone on the road to the first edition jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The name, derived from Spanish, loosely translates as "three waves" and refers to the unity of the three host nations. The design incorporates red, green and blue, with symbols of each country - Canada's maple leaf, Mexico's eagle and the United States' star.

The ball uses a new four-panel construction with deeper seams and textured surfaces, changes FIFA says are intended to improve stability, grip and control.

It also includes connected ball technology, with a motion sensor inside to track touches in real time. The data will be transmitted to the Video Assistant Referee system to help make decisions, including on offside rulings.

"This is a beauty," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the launch. "I can't wait to see this ball hitting the back of the net at the greatest World Cup ever."

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to expand to 48 teams. It is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 across 16 cities in North America.

News.Az