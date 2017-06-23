Final exams for IX-XI graders starts in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Examination Center (SEC) today holds centralized final examinations for students of the 9th and 11th grades.

The exams will be held at the secondary educational institutions in Khodjavend, Ganja, Dashkasan, Goygol, Samukh, Khyzy, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Goranboy, Sheki, Oghuz, Agjabedi, Goychay, Ujar, Agdash, Ismayilli, Imishli, Fizuli, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Saatli, Lankaran, Astara, Lerik, Masalli, Khachmaz, Shabran and Siyazan regions, APA reports.

A total of 57088 students are expected to take part in the exams. It is planned that this is 57088 flight plan (IX grade - 31715 people, XI grade - 25373).

The examination for IX grades starts at 10:00am, for XI grades 15:00 .

News.Az

News.Az