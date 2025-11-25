Finland’s President: Decisive days ahead for Ukraine peace after Zelenskyy talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Tuesday that the coming days are “decisive” for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen also participated.

Stubb emphasized that “the future of Ukraine is for Ukraine to decide, and European security is for Europe to decide,” noting ongoing cooperation between Ukraine and the United States on peace efforts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zelenskyy echoed Stubb’s statement, saying: “Ukraine’s security can only be determined with Ukraine’s involvement, just as Europe’s security can only be determined with Europe’s involvement. We appreciate the constructive approach of the United States in this joint work to end the bloodshed and war.”

The Geneva negotiations followed a U.S.-proposed 28-point peace plan, which Ukraine initially rejected due to provisions including troop reductions, non-alignment, and territorial concessions. Ukraine’s delegation reduced the plan to 19 points, removing contentious issues such as amnesty and army reductions.

Zelenskyy announced that the Coalition of the Willing will meet to coordinate further steps. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov confirmed that Zelenskyy plans to visit the U.S. to discuss the peace plan in detail.

