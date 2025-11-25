Moscow confirms receipt of Trump’s Ukraine peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has received a peace plan on Ukraine from U.S. President Donald Trump via unofficial channels and is prepared to discuss it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists.

"We have it; we received it through unofficial channels. It wasn’t sent to us officially. However, just as the [Russian] president said, we are ready to discuss its content because there are a number of issues that require clarification," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Our American colleagues have not yet provided us with the version the media are speculating about," Lavrov added.

"Those who engage in this kind of megaphone diplomacy certainly don’t pursue noble goals. They make no secret of it: [French President Emmanuel] Macron has said recently that Trump’s plan is unacceptable because it means a surrender to Russia. He also mentioned other objections, saying that everything should depend on Ukraine’s willingness to adhere to agreements. Serious diplomats discuss such things privately, the way they are supposed to, until a final agreement is reached," the top Russian diplomat stressed.

The US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s plan in Geneva on November 23. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kyiv had reached consensus on most aspects of the plan, with the US agreeing to place issues related to Ukraine’s EU integration and NATO accession on a separate track.

News.Az