Finnish lawmaker commits suicide in parliament

The death appeared to be a suicide, News.Az reports, citing the Finnish daily Iltalehti.

Parliament’s head of security, Aaro Toivonen, confirmed that emergency services and police were called to the building in the morning following the incident.

While Toivonen declined to specify the exact location of the death or whether it involved an MP or a staff member, he described the event as “a very unfortunate and sad case.”

Finnish broadcaster Yle reported that police do not suspect foul play.

Multiple patrol units and emergency medical teams were deployed to the scene.