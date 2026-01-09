Finnish premier calls US Greenland remarks a "tactic"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Friday described the recent U.S. rhetoric regarding Greenland as a "negotiation tactic" and cautioned that any potential military takeover of the country would be "catastrophic."

Speaking to public broadcaster Yle, Orpo argued that the recent US rhetoric on Greenland could be a "negotiation tactic," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"That would be a catastrophic situation, because a Nato country would be intervening militarily in the territory of another Nato country," he said.

Stressing that NATO is “valuable” to the US, he said he does not believe Washington would go “that far” in taking over Greenland.

"I believe Finns can see quite clearly that our security and defence depend very much on the United States," Orpo further said. "Nevertheless, we defend the multilateral world order, the role of UN organisations, and international law. These are the basic principles that a small country like Finland needs."

He also reiterated that Greenlanders and Danes should decide on Greenland's future.

