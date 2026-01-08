Greenland opposition urges US talks without Denmark

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greenland’s opposition leader, Pele Broberg, has called for the Arctic island to hold direct talks with the U.S. government without involving Denmark. Broberg, head of the Naleraq party, said Copenhagen’s mediation is “antagonising both Greenland and the U.S.”

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, controls its own parliament and government, but Denmark oversees foreign affairs and defence. Broberg’s party, which advocates rapid independence, doubled its seats in last year’s election and supports a “free association” deal with the U.S., providing military access in exchange for support without becoming a U.S. territory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt stressed that direct talks with Washington are not legally possible and emphasized the importance of following the Kingdom’s rules. A meeting between Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled next week to manage tensions and stabilize diplomatic channels.

The dispute comes amid renewed U.S. interest in Greenland under President Donald Trump, whose 2019 proposal to acquire the island has resurfaced. Greenland’s strategic location and mineral resources make it a key site for U.S. defence and efforts to reduce reliance on China.

U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have signaled that Washington will defend its interests in the region, while some caution that military options remain on the table.

News.Az