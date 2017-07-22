Fire at university in Baku extinguished, 4 people poisoned with smoke
The fire that broke out at Azerbaijan University of Corporation has been extinguished.
An APA correspondent reported from the scene that four people were poisoned by smoke - Aida Seyfullayeva, Tarlan Mirzayeva, Malahat Mammadova, and Jafar Guliyev.
They were taken to the Republican Toxicology Center.
