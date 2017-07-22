Fire at university in Baku extinguished, 4 people poisoned with smoke

Fire at university in Baku extinguished, 4 people poisoned with smoke

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fire that broke out at Azerbaijan University of Corporation has been extinguished.

An APA correspondent reported from the scene that four people were poisoned by smoke - Aida Seyfullayeva, Tarlan Mirzayeva, Malahat Mammadova, and Jafar Guliyev.

They were taken to the Republican Toxicology Center.

News.Az

News.Az