Fire breaks out at residential building in Baku

Fire breaks out at residential building in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in a three-story residential building on Chingiz Mustafayev Street in the Yasamal district of Baku, News.az reports.

The fire protection units of the State Fire Protection Service and the relevant rescue forces of the Special Risk Rescue Service were involved in the scene of the fire.

Firefighting is underway.

News.Az