Fire erupts at SPC Samlip plant in South Korea’s Siheung

The factory, located about 30 kilometers southwest of Seoul, caught fire at around 3 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Approximately 70 firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the site to extinguish the blaze and search for any potential victims.

Firefighting authorities issued a Level 1 response, a measure that allows for the mobilization of up to 50 pieces of firefighting equipment from three to seven fire stations to handle the incident.