Fire in Alatava extinguished, no injuries

A fire broke out on December 24 in a private home in the 2nd Alatava area of Yasamal district, Baku, but was quickly extinguished thanks to the prompt response of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) teams.

The MES press service confirmed that the fire did not spread and no one was injured, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The initial report was received via the MES “112” hotline. State Fire Protection and Special Risk Rescue units were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Authorities continue to monitor the site, and further updates will be provided if necessary.

