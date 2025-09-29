First day of Climate Action Week wraps up in Baku

The first day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW) has officially concluded in Baku.

The opening ceremony-attended by high-level officials-featured discussions on the outcomes of COP29, News.Az reports citing local media.

Sessions were also held on topics such as the green economy, skills development for SMEs, climate legislation, and just transition.

These sessions explored how global commitments can be translated into concrete actions in Azerbaijan, focusing on the transformation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), mobilization of green finance, and strengthening of relevant institutions.

Additionally, a parliamentary-level roundtable was organized on the first day, dedicated to climate legislation and institutional capacity for achieving net-zero emissions. MPs and experts exchanged views on legislative practices, the role of independent advisory councils, and attracting private sector investment.

News.Az