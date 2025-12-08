First giant panda cub born in Indonesia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia's Taman Safari Park has released photos and videos of the country's first locally born giant panda cub.

The images show a tiny, cute panda cub born on November 27 appearing healthy and lively, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.



The zoo thanked its life sciences team for their efforts, noting that the successful birth was achieved in close partnership with the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda, according to a post on Instagram.



The first giant panda cub born in Indonesia is noisy, nursing well and showing other signs of good health, according to the Associated Press on Monday, citing the zoo where he was born.

Photo: VCG

The newly released video and photos showed the fuzzy newborn in an incubator and squirming and squealing while being cuddled by his mother. The mother, 15-year-old Hu Chun, gave birth to Satrio Wiratama — nicknamed Rio — on November 27 at the zoo in Cisarua, West Java province.

The name symbolizes the hope, resilience, and shared commitment of Indonesia and China in protecting endangered species, the safari park said in a statement on Sunday, according to CBS News.



"This birth is the result of a long-term international cooperation program that has been ongoing for a decade, since the arrival of giant pandas Hu Chun and Cai Tao to Indonesia in 2017 as part of a 10-year conservation partnership with China," the zoo said in the statement, according to CBS News.



The cub's safe birth was made possible with the full support of the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda. According to the centre's official WeChat account, a special breeding guidance team was formed on November 18 to provide round-the-clock online guidance to ensure the safe delivery of Hu Chun. On November 30, the centre's panda care experts arrived at the Indonesian safari park to participate directly in nursing work.



At present, under the comprehensive care of both Chinese and Indonesian panda experts, Hu Chun and her male cub are in stable condition and in good health, according to the panda centre.

Rio is in stable condition and under 24-hour monitoring by the zoo's team, showing healthy early signs such as strong vocalization, effective nursing and steady weight gain. Over the next one to two months, he is expected to develop better temperature control, fur growth, open his eyes and begin early motor movements, the zoo said, according to CBS News.

"At this early stage, the baby panda is not yet accessible to the public. Taman Safari Indonesia will continue to prioritize the health and welfare of the mother and her baby, and invites the public to join in praying for the baby panda's development so that it remains healthy and safe in the early stages of its life," the zoo said, according to CBS News.



In September 2017, then seven-year-old giant pandas Hu Chun and Cai Tao arrived at Taman Safari Indonesia to begin a 10-year international cooperation program on giant panda conservation. Since their arrival, the two pandas have been warmly welcomed by local residents and have played a positive role in boosting people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between China and Indonesia, according to China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda.

