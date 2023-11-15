First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Escalation of tensions in Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone is a serious concern

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It is causing a serious concern that the scale of tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone is growing by the day, causing an enormous human tragedy. Each of us is deeply moved by the unbearable human suffering we are watching with a heartache,” said First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as she addressed the participants of the “One Heart for Palestine” meeting of first ladies held in Istanbul, News.az reports.

“It is very sad that civilians, especially women and children, are the ones who suffer the most from this armed conflict. It is necessary to observe international humanitarian law during military operations. I offer my condolences to the relatives of the deceased, and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the First Lady noted.

