First Sputnik Light batches to enter civil circulation after June 25

The first batches of Sputnik Light vaccine will start entering civilian circulation after June 25, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"The Sputnik Light vaccine, which can be conveniently used for revaccination, is currently in production and quality control. I think that within next week we will bring it to the market. It will go through medical organizations, and it will be available for vaccination points. Now, after the 25th (of June - TASS), the first batches will begin to appear in civilian circulation," he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The effectiveness of the vaccine is almost 80% starting from the 28th day after vaccination.

News.Az

