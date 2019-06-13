First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of “Ümid yeri” children`s shelter in Bina settlement
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of a new building of “Üm
The building was constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerTag reports.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the building. Mehriban Aliyeva was informed of the activity of the children`s shelter.
The shelter was established in 1997. A drawing by children was presented to the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The 53-seat shelter is supplied with the necessary equipment. The two-story building houses workshops, bedrooms, classrooms, recreation and entertainment areas, and a canteen.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then met with residents of the children`s shelter and talked to them. On behalf of residents of the shelter, 10-year-old Omer Musayev thanked Mehriban Aliyeva for the work carried out here.
Landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the yard of the building.
News.Az