First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of “Ümid yeri” children`s shelter in Bina settlement

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of new building of “Ümid yeri” children`s shelter in Bina settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of a new building of “Üm

The building was constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerTag reports.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the building. Mehriban Aliyeva was informed of the activity of the children`s shelter.

The shelter was established in 1997. A drawing by children was presented to the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The 53-seat shelter is supplied with the necessary equipment. The two-story building houses workshops, bedrooms, classrooms, recreation and entertainment areas, and a canteen.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then met with residents of the children`s shelter and talked to them. On behalf of residents of the shelter, 10-year-old Omer Musayev thanked Mehriban Aliyeva for the work carried out here.

Landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the yard of the building.

News.Az

News.Az