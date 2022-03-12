First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to family of Azerbaijan’s People’s Writer Rustam Ibrahimbayov

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page over the death of People's Writer Rustam Ibrahimbayov, News.az reports.

The post says: “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of People's Writer of Azerbaijan Rustam Ibrahimbayov over his death. I will always remember our meetings with him. May Allah rest his soul in peace."





News.Az