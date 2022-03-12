Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to family of Azerbaijan’s People’s Writer Rustam Ibrahimbayov

  • Social
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to family of Azerbaijan’s People’s Writer Rustam Ibrahimbayov

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page over the death of People's Writer Rustam Ibrahimbayov, News.az reports.

The post says: “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of People's Writer of Azerbaijan Rustam Ibrahimbayov over his death. I will always remember our meetings with him. May Allah rest his soul in peace."



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      