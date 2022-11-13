First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva extends condolences to Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva sent a letter of condolences to Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan over a deadly explosion in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion in the city of Istanbul,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her letter.

“I share your grief over this tragedy, and extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Türkiye, and wish the injured recovery. May Allah rest their souls in peace!”, she added.

News.Az