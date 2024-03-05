First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Fire Tuesday (PHOTO)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post in her official Instagram account regarding the Fire Tuesday, News.Az reports.
The post reads: “May the Almighty Allah grant robust health, abundant joy to everyone, good mood to every home and affluence to every hearth! Happy Fire Tuesday!”