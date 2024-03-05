Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Fire Tuesday (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Fire Tuesday (PHOTO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post in her official Instagram account regarding the Fire Tuesday, News.Az reports. 

The post reads: “May the Almighty Allah grant robust health, abundant joy to everyone, good mood to every home and affluence to every hearth! Happy Fire Tuesday!”

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Fire Tuesday (PHOTO)

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Fire Tuesday (PHOTO)

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Fire Tuesday (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      