First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on President Aliyev's birthday

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Dignity, sincerity in every intention and kind heart - those are supreme prayers with no words heard by the Almighty. May the Almighty Allah bless you and our people!”


