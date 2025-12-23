First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on President Aliyev's birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Dignity, sincerity in every intention and kind heart - those are supreme prayers with no words heard by the Almighty. May the Almighty Allah bless you and our people!”

