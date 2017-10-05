First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visits new building for IDP families

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the new building meant for IDP families in Ramana settlement of Baku’s Sabunchu district.

Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee on Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov gave information about the building, APA reports.



The building was constructed within the framework of the project "Housing of IDP families residing in dilapidated buildings." The construction began in March of this year. The five-storey building has five one-room, twenty two-room, and twenty three-room, and five four-room apartments.



The First Vice-President expressed her satisfaction with the conditions created in the building. She was informed that 50 IDP families residing in Khatai district and Sarigaya settlement will be housed in the new building.

