First VP attends opening of renovated Culture and Arts University - PHOTOS

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of the newly renovated educational block of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Trend reports.

Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov and rector of the University, Professor Farah Aliyeva informed Mehriban Aliyeva about the renovation work.

