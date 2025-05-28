First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Independence Day - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Dear fellow compatriots!

I congratulate you on Independence Day and wish each of you good health and happiness, and our country peace, security, and progress!

May the state independence of Azerbaijan be eternal and unshakable!

May the Almighty protect our Homeland!.”

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/05/2-1748413614.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

News.Az