First VP Mehriban Aliyeva signs book of condolences at Russian embassy in Azerbaijan
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the country, APA reports.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her sympathies for the heavy casualties caused by a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo and signed the book of condolences at the Embassy.
