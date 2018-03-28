First VP Mehriban Aliyeva signs book of condolences at Russian embassy in Azerbaijan

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva signs book of condolences at Russian embassy in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the country, APA reports.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her sympathies for the heavy casualties caused by a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo and signed the book of condolences at the Embassy.

News.Az

News.Az