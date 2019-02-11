First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits special school in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has visited a special school #268 in Nasimi district, Baku.

Mehriban Aliyeva met with children and inquired about their studies, Trend reports.

Principal Seyfaddin Mustafayev informed the first vice-president that the school was commissioned on September 11, 2017, with the participation of President Aliyev.

The school has 23 classrooms, including a computer room and a gym, which are supplied with all necessary teaching aids. The school enrolls 900 students who are served by 242 teachers. The school features Azerbaijani and Russian sections.

Gifts were presented to children on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then listened to children’s performance.

News.Az

News.Az