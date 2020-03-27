Five Armenian servicemen test positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COVID-19 has started to spread among service members in the Armenian Army. Earlier, the country confirmed three confirmed cases among the soldiers, while today, this number has reached 5.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote this on Facebook.

"Conditioned by the previously confirmed cases of coronavirus among three soldiers stationed in a non-combat military unit, 32 soldiers from the same unit were tested; another five soldiers also underwent testing. Thirty-five soldiers tested negative. However, two soldiers tested positive for COVID-19."

On March 16, Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the authorities, the country recorded 329 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection, and one person died.

