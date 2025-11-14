Five Chinese tourists killed in minibus accident in Bali

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five Chinese tourists died and eight others were lightly injured after their rental minibus plunged into a shallow ravine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The group of 13 Chinese nationals was traveling from Denpasar to the northern region of Buleleng when the accident occurred, local police chief Widwan Sutadi said. The driver reportedly lost control, swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle, and the minibus went off the road into the ravine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The victims were taken to the nearest hospital, where five were pronounced dead. The driver survived with injuries.

