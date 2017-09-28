Five documents signed between Azerbaijan and Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the VIII Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum in Stavropol, at the end of the plenary session, bilateral documents were signed, APA's special correspondent in Russia reports.

The ceremony of signing the documents took place with the participation of the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and the Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin.

"During the forum signed 5 documents covering cooperation in the economic sphere. Memorandums on intentions for the implementation of an investment project on the construction of a greenhouse complex for the production of vegetable products, on intentions for the implementation of an investment project for the creation of a 400-seat sanatorium and hotel complex, on intentions for the implementation of an investment project for the construction of the Rusel sanatorium, Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Astrakhan Region and the Executive Power of the Narimanov District of Baku "and" On Cooperation between the Azerbaijan-Russian Business Council that and the Union of Chambers of Commerce of the Stavropol Territory ".

