Five Israeli reservists killed in southern Lebanon fighting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military announced that five reserve soldiers were killed and 19 others wounded during fighting in southern Lebanon last night.

The slain troops are named as: Maj. (res.) Dan Maori, 43, from Beit Yitzhak-Sha’ar Hefer, Cpt. (res.) Alon Safrai, 28, from Jerusalem, Warrant Officer (res.) Omri Lotan, 47, from Bat Hefer, Warrant Officer (res.) Guy Idan, 51, from Shomrat and Master Sgt. (res.) Tom Segal, 28, from Ein HaBesor, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.They all served with the 8th Armored Brigade’s 89th Battalion. Maori was the deputy battalion commander.According to an initial IDF probe, the soldiers were hit by a rocket launched by Hezbollah at a building in a southern Lebanese village, while the troops were accepting a logistics supply.A barrage of rockets was fired at the meeting point for the supply of equipment, one of which hit near the building where the soldiers were standing. Members of the logistics convoy were also hurt.Among the 19 injured, four soldiers are listed in serious condition.The wounded reservists, along with another reservist who was seriously wounded during fighting in south Lebanon this morning, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

News.Az