Flag to be lowered in Kazakhstan's embassy in Azerbaijan

Flag to be lowered in Kazakhstan's embassy in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The flag will be lowered to half-mast in Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan over fatal plane crash in Kazakhstan, the Embassy told APA.

According to the Embassy, the flag will be lowered to half-mast in Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan on December 28 over the fatal plane crash, but a book of condolences will not be opened.

Note that the 28th of December 2019 has been declared the day of national mourning due to multiple deaths in the passenger plane crash near Almaty city.

A plane belonging to Bek Air company with 100 people aboard crashed near the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan. As a result of the accident, 15 people died, 35 injured.

News.Az

News.Az