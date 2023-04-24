Flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye burned in Yerevan

Flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye burned in Yerevan

Flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye burned in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another provocation was committed in Armenia against Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Footage of the burning of the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on the Republic Square in the center of Yerevan appeared on social media, News.Az reports.

Armenia's provocative actions against the two fraternal countries have become more frequent lately.

On April 14, at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship, held in Yerevan, Armenia, the state flag of Azerbaijan was publicly burned.

This is a demonstrative action aimed at inciting national hatred and enmity.

After that, at the European Championships in Yerevan, unidentified people cut up the displayed Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.

News.Az