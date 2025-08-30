Flick optimistic Fermin Lopez will stay at Barcelona amid Chelsea rumors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick expressed hope that midfielder Fermin Lopez will remain at the club, despite growing speculation linking him to a potential move to Chelsea.

Spanish reports suggest the 22-year-old is considering a departure from the club where he developed before making his debut in the 2023/24 campaign, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However Flick said Lopez was an important part of the team as Barca bid to defend their La Liga title and win the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

"I spoke with him, I am convinced that he will stay, but in the end I don't know what happens we have to wait -- I am really happy when the market is closed," Flick told a news conference.

"I told him my opinion, but it's between him and me. Sometimes players have other thoughts -- around the players are also a lot of people, who know maybe more than we know.

"In the end it's a big business, I have to focus on my team (and) I am really happy Fermin plays for Barca.

"He's a really important player for us, he showed that last season, his style is different to other players, he can help us a lot."

Lopez scored eight goals in 46 appearances for the club last season as Barca won a domestic treble.

Barcelona were dealt a blow ahead of Sunday's La Liga match at Rayo Vallecano as Gavi pulled out of the squad with knee discomfort.

Flick said the Spaniard, who will also not participate in Spain's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, could return for the club's following match against Valencia in mid-September.

"This is our plan, that he's back for Valencia, but we have to see. From yesterday to today, it's much better."

News.Az