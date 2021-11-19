FM Bayramov meets members of Azerbaijani-Russian Expert Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 19, foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the members of the Azerbaijani-Russian Expert Council, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the issues of the Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral agenda, including mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership.

It was noted that along with the bilateral level, there is useful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

The minister has also informed the experts on the post-conflict realities in the region, Russia's role in this regard, and the implementation of trilateral statements.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov answered questions of members of the Azerbaijani-Russian Expert Council.

News.Az