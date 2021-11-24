FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets Russian president’s special representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on International Cultural Cooperation, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on humanitarian and cultural issues of the Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation agenda.

Taking into account that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the importance of organizing various events in this regard was stressed.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

