FM Mammadyarov meets his Afghan counterpart in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani in New York

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani on 27 September in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 73rd session

During the meeting, the Ministers exchanged views on various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda and discussed regional energy and transport infrastructure projects. The sides also discussed the issues of mutual cooperation and support within international organizations, as well as the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az