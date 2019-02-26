FM Mammadyarov meets Indonesian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of his working visit to UN Geneva, Foreign Minister ElmarMammadyarov met with Retno Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and expressed their satisfaction over the current level of political relations. Furthermore, the sides discussed the cooperation issues within the international organizations, in particular, the UN.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

